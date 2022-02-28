Gorakhpur, February 28: A total of 57 assembly seats in 10 districts will go under the polls in phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The voting for the 6th phase of UP polls will be held on March 3, while the results will be declared on March 10. Meanwhile, election campaigns of all parties will end at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The ten districts which are undergoing polls in the sixth phase are Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Deoria, and Ballia. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Vinay Shankar Tiwari of SP, Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, Jai Pratap Singh of BJP, and BSP’s Rakesh Pandey. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in 7 Phases on Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, 7; Counting And Results on March 10.

Let's Take a look at the Key Candidates in Phase 6 of UP Elections:

Yogi Adityanath:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is making his debut in the electoral battle for the UP assembly from his stronghold, Gorakhpur Urban seat. Yogi Adityanath has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times since 1998 till 2014. He did not contest the 2017 UP Assembly elections and was instead elected to the UP Legislative Council. However, contesting his first assembly election from his home turf in Gorakhpur makes it an easier battle for Yogi Adityanath.

Vinay Shankar Tiwari:

Vinay Shankar Tiwari is contesting from the Chillupur assembly seat. Tiwari is the richest candidate of the Gorakhpur district. Meanwhile, eastern Uttar Pradesh is known for its Thakur-Brahmin war, which will come into full play in phase 6 of UP polls. Chillupar is the stronghold of an erstwhile mafia don and ex-minister Hari Shankar Tiwari, who, after retiring, handed over his baton to his sons. Vinay Shankar Tiwari, who quit BSP to join SP, is now a candidate from Chillupur.

Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan:

Chandrashekhar Azad’s description on Wikipedia reads "He has established himself as Dalit icon and he is known for his style. Azad does something more: His style is ostentatious. It rejects docility, minimalism, and discretion. It is not quietly elegant, but emphatically flamboyant. It flaunts Raybans alongside homespun, replaces hipster beards with the twirled 'tache. It is Azadi with swag.” Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan is a lawyer and a Dalit-Bahujan rights activist. Azad will be taking on CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat in phase 6 of UP polls. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Gorakhpur to Pathardeva, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Sixth Phase.

Jai Pratap Singh:

BJP has fielded sitting MLA Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi Assembly Constituency. Jai Pratap Singh is also a cabinet minister in the Yogi government, serving as Minister of Medical and health of Uttar Pradesh. He is known in his area as Raja Saheb. Jai Pratap Singh has been MLA for 7 times till now.

Brahma Shankar Tripathi:

Samajwadi Party's Brahma Shankar Tripathi will be in the fray from the Pathardeva assembly seat in the Deoria district. A prominent Brahmin face, Tripathi has been a cabinet minister twice in the past.

In 2017 UP polls, BJP had outperformed other political parties by winning 325 seats along with allies to form a majority government in the state. Meanwhile, out of the total 403 seats, 54 were won by the SP-Congress alliance and 19 by the BSP.

