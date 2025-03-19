New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a restaurant near Moolchand Flyover in Delhi on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The fire department received a call at 7:14 PM and rushed to the spot immediately.

Also Read | Amit Shah Counters TMC MP Saket Gokhale in Rajya Sabha Says 'I Am Not Here With Anyone's Mercy, I Have Won Elections 7 Times' (Watch Video).

Four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)