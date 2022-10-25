Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Doctor Booked for Vandalising Diwali Shops in Lucknow (Watch Video).

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang Update: Cyclonic Storm Spares India, Hits Bangladesh Coast Near Barisal, Says IMD.

The blaze erupted around 7 am and spread to 20-25 tin sheds in the godown located on Khairani Road, the official said.

Eight fire engines, as many water tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said.

"It is a level-two (major) fire. No injury or death has been reported so far," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)