Asansol (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in shanties near Tapsi Baba mod in Asansol on Saturday night. Fire tenders reached the spot and it was later doused.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"We don't exactly know how this incident occurred but the cause of the fire might be a short-circuit. Locals have been safely rescued," said Raja Gupta, TMC leader.

"Three-four shops and some houses have also been damaged in this fire," he added. (ANI)

