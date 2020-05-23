India News | Fire Breaks out in Surat's GIDC Area

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Sachin GIDC area of Surat on Saturday.
The fire broke out in the evening and a large plume of dark smoke was seen coming out of the area.
12 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to bring the fire under control.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
