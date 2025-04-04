Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at on the rooftop of Phoenix Mall on LBS Road opposite Kurla Fire Station in Mumbai on Thursday.

"A level one fire was reported on the rooftop of Phoenix Mall on LBS Road opposite Kurla Fire Station," the Mumbai Fire Brigade stated.

The fire has been extinguished, the mall has been vacated, and ventilation has been started.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

