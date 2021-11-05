Valsad (Gujarat) [India], November 5 (ANI): A fire that broke out at a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi area in Valdas district has been burning for about four and a half hours, said fire officer of Vapi Ankit Lauthe on Friday.

He further informed that about 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

"Fire is still not under control, cannot say how long it will take. Paper mill has been burning for about four and a half hours. About 20 fire tenders are here," the fire officer told ANI.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported as of now. (ANI)

