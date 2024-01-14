Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing Ayurvedic powder in Thane in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, a civic official said.

The fire at the unit in Pokhran Road Number 1 area, which started at 4:10am, caused significant damage to the machinery and stock, though no one was hurt, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell.

"The blaze was put out at 5:40am. The cause of the fire is being probed," he added.

