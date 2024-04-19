Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday afternoon, and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village on the Mumbai-Agra road in Shahapur taluka, a police official said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal Records 77.57% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM, Says Election Commission.

The firefighting operations were underway, and water tankers were pressed into service, said an official with the district disaster management cell.

According to officials, smoke bellowed in the area, and the flames could be seen from a long distance.

Also Read | Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Six People Take Personal Loans of Rs 26.68 Lakh From Private Bank Using Forged Documents, Booked After Manager Finds Discrepancies in Video KYCs.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)