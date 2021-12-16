Fire and Fury Corps celebrated Vijay Diwas in commemoration of India's victory in the 1971 War at Leh War Memorial

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): Fire and Fury Corps celebrated Vijay Diwas in commemoration of India's victory in the 1971 War with a solemn reverence and patriotic fervour at Leh War Memorial on Thursday, informed an official statement issued by PRO (Def), Srinagar.

On the occasion, homage was paid to the brave hearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the 1971 war, the statement said.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the memorial on behalf of all ranks of the formation. Senior military officers and a large number of troops from Leh Garrison were present during the wreath-laying.

On this solemn occasion, Lieutenant General PGK Menon called upon all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation and always keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours, it added.

The year 2021 or 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' marks the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh. (ANI)

