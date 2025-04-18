Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) Around 40 passengers had a close shave as a private bus suddenly caught fire on Vidyasagar Setu here on Thursday midnight.

A fire brigade official said three fire tenders managed to put off the flames and there was no report of any casualty.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Ignores Mamata Banerjee's Request To Not Visit Riots-Hit Town, State Submits Report to High Court.

Quoting eyewitnesses, a police official said the passengers scampered to safety after the fire broke out as the bus that was headed to Purulia from Kolkata was moving slowly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)