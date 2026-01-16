New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The North District team of Delhi successfully cracked a high-profile daylight burglary in West Sant Nagar, Burari, leading to the arrest of two allegedly "notorious" burglars and the recovery of stolen property, according to the official press release.

On January 6, the complainant registered an e-FIR under Section 305 of the BNS. The complainant stated that she is employed in a private capacity in Gurugram, Haryana, and resides at the above-mentioned address.

On the same day at around 08:00 am, she locked her house and left for her workplace. In the evening, upon returning home, she found that the main door handle was broken and several household items had been stolen, according to the official report.

A dedicated team was immediately constituted. The team inspected the site and reviewed footage from more than 120 CCTV cameras installed at the location and in the surrounding areas, including the possible routes taken by the accused. CCTV footage showed two individuals entering and exiting the premises on the first floor, then fleeing on a motorcycle without a number plate, according to the official press release.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, an extensive search operation was launched. Eventually, with the help of technical surveillance and confidential sources, the accused persons--"Abhimanyu" (alias Veeru) and "Rahul Rajput" (alias Goldy)--were apprehended in the Gokulpuri area of Delhi late on the evening of January 10. Their identities had already been established through CCTV footage.

During the investigation, the stolen items were recovered from the accused's homes at their own request. In addition, the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered at the instance of the accused "Rahul Rajput alias Goldy".

According to the police, both accused, "Abhimanyu alias Veeru" and "Rahul Rajput alias Goldy", confessed that they committed the theft from the first floor of a house located at West Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi, by breaking the handle of the main door with a pipe wrench and fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

They further disclosed that they have known each other for a long time, reside in the Amar Colony area, and commit crimes together to support their drug addiction and to earn easy money, the officials said. (ANI)

