New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown stacked with plastic granules in Rohini early Sunday, officials said.

No was injured in the blaze and the fire department used a robot to douse the fire.

According to officials, they received information at 2.18 am about the fire in Badli area behind Rohini jail.

A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site, the officials said.

