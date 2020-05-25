India News | Fire in Scrap Godown in Thane District

Thane, May 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night, Fire Brigade officials said.

No casualties were reported.

The blaze was noticed at the godown located in Govili village at 10 pm and two fire enginesand water tankers were rushed to the spot, they said.

According to officials, the fire engines struggled to reach the location due to ongoing road repair works in the area.

The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately. PTI

