Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari will on Wednesday visit the Bhandara general hospital, where 10 newborns lost their lives in a fire on January 9, an official release said on Tuesday.

Koshyari embarked on a six-day tour of Nagpur and Bhandara districts in east Maharashtra on Tuesday, it said, adding that the governor reached Nagpur in evening.

Ten babies died after the fire broke out on Saturday at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storeyed district hospital in Bhandara district town, about 62 kms from Nagpur.

