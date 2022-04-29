New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Firefighters on Friday are still trying to douse a blaze at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which broke out earlier this week, officials said.

According to the officials, five fire tenders are still working at the spot to douse the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

Local residents said on Wednesday the thick smoke was choking them.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

An official had said rising temperatures lead to the formation of the “extremely flammable” methane gas at dumping yards.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfill sites in the city, saying the BJP-ruled civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of ragpickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week as thick smoke enveloped the area.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

