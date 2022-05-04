New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A man was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday evening.

According to preliminary reports, 3-4 four rounds of firing took place in which the victim sustained bullet injury on his hand. Police rushed to the spot on information.

Sources said the injured man's wife is a Delhi Police personnel.

Delhi Police started an investigation of the firing incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

