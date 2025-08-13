New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) received a call from Shivam Sharma at 10:53 PM on Tuesday, alleging that there was firing near the Taj enclave, Geeta Colony, by three persons, informed the Delhi Police to ANI on Wedneday.

"Shivam Sharma, a resident of Old Arjun Nagar, Jagat Puri, has alleged that Sheetal and her husband, Sonu, residents of Kundan Nagar, Delhi, have borrowed money and are not returning," informed the Delhi Police.

At around 10:30 PM on Tuesday, Shivam and his friend Jatin Nagpal approached the Taj Enclave to discuss the borrowed money matter with Sheetal and Sonu. However, they had some heated arguments near Jagatpuri Red Light.

Shadab, Harshu, and Raman, alleged associates of Sheetal and Sonu, arrived near Taj Enclave, and a scuffle ensued amongst Shadab, Harshu, Raman and Shivam.

Allegedly, Shadab has fired two rounds at Shivam, but Shivam saved himself and reported the matter to the police.

The complainant, Shivam Sharma, is also found to be previously involved in a case under Section 307 IPC, attempt to murder. Delhi Police said that appropriate action is being taken in the matter.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state heroin trafficking syndicate operating in Delhi-NCR.

Two suspects, including a woman alleged to be the kingpin, have been arrested, and 809 grams of high-grade heroin valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh in the international market have been seized. Police also recovered Rs 3,300 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime, and three mobile phones. According to officials, the operation was part of the ongoing nationwide campaign against drugs, which the Delhi Police is intensifying through targeted raids and sustained surveillance.

Acting on intelligence inputs, ANTF teams first apprehended a man identified as Kashim (36), a sixth-class dropout and former hardware shop worker, from Delhi with 789 grams of heroin. A case under Section 21(c) of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station. During interrogation, Kashim allegedly disclosed that he was working for Bindu Devi (48), a known drug trafficker from New Seemapuri Jhuggi. Police said Bindu was operating through her absconding son-in-law, identified as Arif alias Samir.

Based on this lead and technical surveillance, police traced Bindu to a rented house in Village Saini Kheda near Signature Tower in Gurugram, Haryana, and arrested her on August 3. (ANI)

