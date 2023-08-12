Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI): The first state conference of AIADMK after former CM Edappadi Palaniswami was sworn in as general secretary of AIADMK is scheduled to be held in Madurai on August 20.

Madurai has been chosen as the venue for the state conference to disprove the allegation that the AIADMK has weakened in South Tamil Nadu after the removal of the former CM O. Panneerselvam from the southern district of Theni. Ex-ministers are paying more attention to this conference as it is an important conference for former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

Also Read | Supreme Court Issues Guidelines to State Governments for Installation of CCTV Cameras in District Courts Complexes.

Meanwhile, the Thevar Federation announced a protest against the Edappadi Palaniswami conference. The Thevar Federation said that "Edappadi Palaniswami has not given due respect to the Thevar caste even though the southern districts have more Thevar caste population and therefore Edappadi Palaniswami should not hold a conference in Madurai."

Ganesh Thevar community federation president said, "The meeting of the Edappadi team to be held in Madurai should be banned. On behalf of Thevar federation, we request the Tamil Nadu government and the administration of the district not to hold this conference, which is being held to create a caste feud in the peaceful South Tamil Nadu. In the last assembly elections, Edappadi did not win anywhere except a few seats in the South district. In the parliamentary elections, Edappadi Palaniswami will face much opposition in the southern districts."

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Celebrations in Delhi: Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of I-Day Dress Rehearsal To Ensure Secure and Smooth Movement of Vehicles.

Esakki Thevar, federation's leader said that the reason why the Congress is decimated in Tamil Nadu is because it ignored Thevar community and the same situation will happen to Edappadi Palaniswami too. "We will not accept Edappadi Palaniswami for any reason," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)