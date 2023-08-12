New Delhi, August 12: Ahead of Independence Day full dress rehearsal on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure the secure and smooth movement of vehicles throughout the city, an official said on Saturday. According to traffic advisory, between 12 midnight of August 12 and 11 am on August 13, the movement of goods vehicles from Nizamuddin bridge to Wazirabad bridge will be restricted.

Furthermore, inter-state buses won't be permitted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the same timeframe. City buses, including those operated by DTC, will not ply on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13, between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road. Instead, they should opt for alternate routes such as G.T. Road, Wazirabad Road, and National Highway-24. Independence Day 2023 Celebrations in Delhi: Red Fort, Surrounding Areas Beautified, 10,000 Security Personnel To Be Deployed Ahead of I-Day Celebrations.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. However, alternative routes will be available to access railway stations, bus stations, and hospitals in the vicinity of the Independence Day function venue

The traffic advisory indicates that on Sunday from 4 am to 11 am, several roads including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will be inaccessible to the general public.

“Vehicles lacking parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid certain areas like C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizammuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and the outer ring road from Nizammuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmiri Gate via the Salimgarh bypass,” said the traffic advisory. Independence Day 2023 Celebrations in Delhi: Police Ramps Up Security Across National Capital Ahead of I-Day Celebration (Watch Video).

For north-south traffic, alternative routes such as Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, etc., should be taken to reach destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Similarly, the east-west corridor will have vehicles follow alternative paths including NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapullah Road under AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, NH-26 Nizamuddin Khaita-Ring Road-Bharon Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, Safdarjung Road, and vice versa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2023 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).