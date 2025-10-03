New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): First automobile rake dispatched by Delhi Division, Northern Railway from Maruti Suzuki India Limited in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal (GCT) at Manesar has reached Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir valley on Friday.

The Auto train carrying over 116 Passenger vehicles of Maruti Suzuki like Brezza, Dzire, WagonR and S-Presso among others departed Manesar in-plant GCT on October 1. The train covered a distance of 850 kilometers to reach the newly opened Anantnag railway terminal in Jammu and Kashmir on October 3.

The train en-route to Anantnag, passed over the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab River. It is important to mention that the rail connectivity to valley on account of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, has strengthened regional connectivity and boosted logistic efficiency and has significantly eased road congestion.

After Opening of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link, goods item transported to and from Kashmir Valley upto september 30.

12400.9 tonnes apples, 48387 tonnes cement, 1341 tonnes plastic goods and 716.1 tonnes steels transported to and from Kashmir Valley till september 30.

The arrival of this automobile rake is a part of indian railways initiative to link the kashmir valley with dependable connectivity. It will open new avenues for industrial and commercial logistics in Kashmir, reducing dependence on road transport and improving supply chain efficiency. It will improve living standards for the people of Kashmir and shall promote economic growth in the region. (ANI)

