Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Kerala state government has announced that the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township will be officially inaugurated on March 1.

It comes as a major milestone for the rehabilitation of those displaced by the devastating Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the ceremony at Elston Estate in Kalpetta, where he will distribute title deeds to the first group of beneficiaries who lost everything in the disaster.

Originally scheduled for late February, the event marks the completion of 178 single-storey houses out of a planned 410, providing a secure and permanent residence for over 1,600 people once the entire project is finished. Each 1,000-square-foot home is designed with three bedrooms, a living area, and a study, featuring a reinforced foundation capable of supporting an additional floor in the future to ensure long-term resilience against natural calamities.

Beyond just providing shelter, the township is envisioned as a self-contained community tailored to Wayanad's unique topography and climate. The site includes essential infrastructure such as internal roads, a comprehensive health center equipped with a pharmacy and laboratory, an Anganwadi, and a public market with dedicated stalls and parking.

To foster social well-being, the government has also integrated a community center featuring a multipurpose hall, a sports club, a library, and an open-air theater.

Spanning over 64 hectares, this rehabilitation project has moved at a rapid pace since the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone in March 2025, representing a comprehensive state effort to transform a site of tragedy into a model of hope and renewal for the survivors.

On July 30, 2024, Kerala was hit with one of the deadliest landslides in the state, which killed a total of 300 people and destroyed scores of houses and other buildings. (ANI)

