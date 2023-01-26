Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) The first woman IPS officer from Himachal Pradesh, Satwant Atwal Trivedi, has been awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service, according to an official statement.

Trivedi, a 1996-batch officer, is currently posted as the additional director general of police (ADGP) in the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau.

She also holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Border Security Force (BSF) and is known for raising her voice on issues related to women in uniform.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to four personnel -- Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma, Assistant Commandant Jitender Singh, Sub-inspector Inder Dutt and Head Constable Susheel Kumar.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has congratulated all the awardees.

