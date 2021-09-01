Palghar, Sep 1 (PTI) A catch of `Ghol', a type of blackspotted croaker fish, has brought a windfall for a fisherman from Maharashtra's Palghar district, fetching a price of Rs 1.33 crore.

Also Read | Gurugram Police Registered Case Against Man for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans.

Chandrakant Tare, a resident of Murbhe, had set sail with his team on August 15. They came upon a school of Ghol on August 28, about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Wadhwan in the district, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Also Read | Punjab: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Amritsar; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Rs 1.33 crore, he said.

The scientific nomenclature of the variety is Protonibea diacanthus and it is considered to be among the most expensive marine fish. It is in great demand in south-east Asia and Hong Kong, said a local trader.

Its fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)