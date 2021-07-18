Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Sunday held a protest against the Centre's proposed Marine Fisheries Bill.

While speaking to ANI, President of Rameswaram Fishermen Association, Emerit said, "Today, we have gathered here at Rameswaram Main beach to protest against the Centre's proposed Marine Fisheries Bill. We will hold an indefinite strike until our demands are met."

"This bill aims to impose laws against fishermen, like demarcating territorial waters, imposing unnecessary fines, etc," said Emerit.

Several fishermen at the venue were seen waving black flags to support the protest.

The Union fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying ministry held a video conference on July 15 with officials from coastal constituencies to elicit their views on the draft Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021.

Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala discussed various provisions of the draft Bill.

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 is likely to be taken up during the monsoon session of Parliament which will commence on Monday and conclude on August 13. (ANI)

