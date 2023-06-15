Bilaspur (HP), Jun 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has put a complete ban on fishing in the state till August 15 in view of the fish breeding season, an official said on Thursday.

Satpal Mehta, director and warden of fisheries, said the ban will come into force from Friday and strict action will be taken against violators.

According to rules, there is a provision of imprisonment of three years and a fine of up to Rs 5,000 for those found violating the ban, he said.

Extensive arrangements have been made by the department to implement the ban effectively and inspection teams and flying squads have been constituted.

He said the ban is necessary to ensure that the families of fishers of five reservoirs of the state, including Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Chamera, Kol Dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam and its tributaries, continue to get fish.

Various species of naturally breeding fish could breed successfully during the ban and suitable numbers of fish should remain in different water bodies.

