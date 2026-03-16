New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): An Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Laadki' sailed safely from Fujairah Single Point Mooring after the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked earlier while loading crude oil, according to the official press release issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"On 14 March 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (on Sunday), carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe," the press release said.

Also Read | West Bank Shooting: 4 Palestinians, Including 2 Children, Killed as Israeli Forces Open Fire in Tammun.

The ministry said measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region.

"Appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. Coordination with shipping authorities and industry stakeholders is being maintained to support smooth maritime operations," the press release said.

Also Read | Texas Horror: Substitute Teacher and Boyfriend Charged With 39 Counts of Child S*x Crimes.

The government also said there have been no incident invloving Indian seafarers in the past 24 hours.

"All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours," the press release said.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are currently on passage to India.

"Two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG, which had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 14 March 2026, are currently on passage to India and are scheduled to reach Mundra Port on 16 March and Kandla Port on 17 March, respectively," the press release said.

The ministry said 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region and are being monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping.

"At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping continues to monitor the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions," the press release said.

Authorities have also been responding to queries and requests for assistance from seafarers and their families.

The press release said, "Since the activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, 2,995 phone calls and more than 5,357 emails have been handled from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders seeking information and assistance."

The statement added that hundreds of Indian seafarers have already been repatriated from the Gulf region.

The press release said, "DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 276 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations."

The ministry said ports across India are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations amid the evolving maritime situation.

"Ports across the country are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations in view of the evolving maritime situation," the press release said, adding, "The Ministry continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, shipping companies and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers while maintaining the continuity of maritime trade and port operations." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)