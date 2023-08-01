Bahraich/Hardoi (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Five children drowned in two separate incidents in Bahraich and Hardoi districts on Tuesday, police said.

In Bahraich, three children taking a bath in a pond near Kaharanpurwa village under Kotwali Nanpara area drowned.

SHO Hemant Kumar Gaur told PTI that on Tuesday evening Golu (8), Badal (6) and Amit (6), all residents of Kaharanpurva village, went to bathe in Laxman pond located on the outskirts of the village and accidently drifted into the deeper side of the pond.

When villagers and divers arrived to rescue them, all three had died, he said. The SHO added that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after completing legal formalities.

In Hardoi's Bilgram Kotwali area, two boys who were related to each other drowned in a pond, police said.

Mohammad Irban (9) and Mohammad Alam (12), both residents of of Bilgram Kotwali area, stopped to wash their feet in the pit when the incident took place, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

