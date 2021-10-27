Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.
District Collector PN Sridhar, said, "Five people were killed in fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu."
A firefighting operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)