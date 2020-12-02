Agar Malwa (MP), Dec 2 (PTI) Five persons, including three children, drowned after their small boat capsized in Tillar Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when two women and three children were crossing the reservoir to reach a temple on the other side and their boat capsized midway, Agar's sub-divisional officer of police Jyoti Umath said.

A rescue team later fished out bodies of all five victims identified as Ramkanya (35), Sunita (40) Jaya (13) Alka (13) and Abhishek (10), the official said.

The deceased belonged to Lakha Khedi village in the district, the SDOP said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

