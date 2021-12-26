Mathura, Dec 26 (PTI) Five persons tested COVID-19 positive here after a gap of 13 days, officials said on Sunday.

The infected include a seven-year-old child who has come from Ireland, Dr. Bhudev Singh, in-charge of the rapid response team, said.

The parents of the child have tested negative. They are residents of the city's Bhains Bahora area, he said.

Three cases have been reported from rural areas of the district -- Naujheel, Raipura Jat and Raya, the officials said.

While the report of these four random sampling cases was received on Saturday, the report of a fifth infected person from Haridwar, whose sample was taken at the Mathura station, was received on Sunday, they said.

All the infected, except the person from Haridwar, have been kept under home quarantine and the area of their residence has been declared as a containment zone, officials said, adding that contract tracing has also started.

