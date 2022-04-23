Ferozepur (Pb), Apr 23 (PTI) The police on Saturday nabbed five gangsters, accused in several incidents of loot and firing, from a mall in Ludhiana district, officials said.

The members of the Shishu gang were allegedly involved in a firing incident in Ferozepur on Friday night. Thereafter, they fled to Ludhiana, police said.

Following a search, the accused were traced at the mall where they earlier watched a movie, officials said.

"Police officials checked the CCTV footage at the mall to confirm their presence. The, a tap was laid and the accused were arrested," said Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh.

