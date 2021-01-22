Aurangabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons for pelting stones and damaging public property at Udgir in Latur district of Maharashtra a couple of days back, an official said on Thursday.

Demonetised notes with a face value of more than Rs 9.50 lakh were seized from one of the accused, a senior police official from Latur told PTI over the phone.

A man died in Udgir town on January 19 after which his relatives brought the body to a police station and demanded the arrest four people, who they alleged, had stabbed the victim on January 13.

Later, a mob gathered near the police station and pelted stones on vehicles nearby, police had said earlier.

"The police registered an offence after the stone pelting incident and have arrested five persons so far," Latur Additional SP Himmat Jadhav said.

They were charged under relevant sections of the IPC and the Damage to Public Property Act in the stone pelting case on January 20, Jadhav said.

While searching the house of one of the accused, the police seized demonetised currency notes with a face value of Rs 9.56 lakh, the office said.

The police had earlier denied a link between the killing of the man and the stone pelting incident.

