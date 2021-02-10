Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (PTI) In two separate incidents, the Gujarat police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested five persons, one of them aged 19, with narcotic substances, including charas, worth more than Rs 36 lakh, said officials on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, along with the Special Operations Group of the Vadodara police, nabbed two alleged drug peddlers with 163 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drug having a street value of Rs 16.30 lakh on late Tuesday night, said an ATS release.

One of the accused was identified as Amaan Shaikh (20) while the other is aged 19, it said.

The two, residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were nabbed from outside a bus station in the Sayajigunj area of Vadodara, the release said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the duo had acquired the contraband from Indore-based drug supplier Amir Lala and were supposed to deliver it to a man outside the bus station, said the ATS.

In the second incident, the NCB's Ahmedabad Zonal Unit nabbed a Kashmiri resident and two receivers with 2 kilogram of charas worth around Rs 20 lakh in the international market, the central agency said in a release.

The alleged carrier, Abdul Aziz, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was apprehended after he arrived at Vadodara railway station by a special train on Wednesday afternoon, said the NCB.

An NCB team also apprehended two persons who had come to the station to take delivery of charas from Aziz, said the release.

The duo was identified by the NCB as Mohammad Abrar and Kalim Mohammad, residents of Ahmedabad.

Investigations revealed the drug consignment was transported from Jammu and Kashmir for distribution and consumption in Gujarat, said the NCB.

