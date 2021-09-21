New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained five members of Hindu Sena for allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi here at Ashoka Road.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Couple Blessed With Twin Daughters on the Same Day They Lost Twin Daughters in Godavari Boat Mishap.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)