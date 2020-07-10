Shimla, Jul 10 (PTI) Five people were injured on Friday after thunderstorm caused a tree to fall on them in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, as light to moderate rains occurred in parts of the state, officials said.

The condition of one of the injured is critical, an official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Single Highest Spike of 7,862 Coronavirus Cases, 226 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2,38,461, Fatality Toll reaches 9,893.

The eucalyptus tree near Dadh Chowk was uprooted due to thunderstorm at around 4 pm, the district official said.

Four injured were shifted to Tanda Medical College while one person suffered minor injuries, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

The condition of one of the injured, identified as Aneet, is critical and is being shifted to PGIMER Chandigarh, the official said, adding his family members were provided a compensation of Rs 15,000 as immediate relief.

The other three injured -- Pankaj, Subhash Chand are residents of Dadh and Pramod Singh of Jamanabad -- are stated to be stable, he said, adding Rs 5,000 each was given as gratuitous relief.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains on Friday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

Kangra received 30 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, followed by 17 mm in Dharamshala, 10 mm in Sundernagar, 9 mm in Swarghat, 4 mm in Jhungi, 3 mm in Sangla, 2 mm each in Shimla and Mandi, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 37.7 degrees Celsius while Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong registered the lowest temperature at 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The Shimla MeT centre has forecast rain in the state till July 16. It issued a yellow warning till July 12 for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning in middle hills of the state.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)