Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): Guwahati Police on Friday arrested five interstate drugs dealers and seized drugs worth crores, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The police have also seized a truck, a car, cash and mobile phones from the accused.

Lauding the team for the operation, Sarma, in a tweet, said, "Continuing its ops, Guwahati Pol Special Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta nabs 3 more interstate drugs dealers; one truck, one i20, cash, mobile phones seized. Total 5 interstate drugs dealers arrested. Drugs worth several crores seized in last 8 hrs. Well done." (ANI)

