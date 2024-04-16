Kendrapara (Odisha), Apr 16 (PTI) At least five people, including a boy, were killed in lightning strikes in separate incidents in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, police said.

All of them were farming when they were struck by lightning, they said.

Three people died in Garadpur block, while one fatality each was reported in Aul and Kendrapara blocks, a revenue department official said.

The next of kin of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia amount.

The amounts will be paid after submission of post-mortem examination reports, an official at the district emergency office said.

