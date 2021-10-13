New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A five-member Congress delegation on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The delegation comprised of Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Another Hike in DA Rate Soon? Check Calculation of Dearness Allowance Based on Basic Salary.

"A delegation of the Indian National Congress leaders comprising Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri A.K. Antony, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President tweeted.

They submitted a memorandum to the president demanding dismissing of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2, Buds Air 2 Green, Brick Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)