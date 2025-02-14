Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) Five militants belonging to proscribed outfits have been arrested from Manipur's Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Friday.

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were apprehended from Thangmeiband and Keishampat in Imphal West on Thursday, they said.

Police also arrested another member of the KCP (Noyon) from Khurai Thoudam Leikai in Imphal East.

The arrested militant was “directly involved in extortion activities from the general public, government officials, hospitals, schools and petrol pumps", a police officer said.

In another operation, two cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from Sangaiyumphal in Thoubal district, he said.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the arrested militants, the officer added.

