India News | Five Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Five militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

"Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

Also Read | 86% of COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu Are Asymptomatic, Says CM K Palaniswami: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

He said good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.

A police official said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

Also Read | Amit Shah Hails Bihar as Fighter for â€˜Democratic Rightsâ€™ in India While Addressing Bihar Jansamvad Rally Through Video Conferencing.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)