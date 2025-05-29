Kohima, May 29 (PTI) Five major Naga tribes of Nagaland on Thursday held protest rallies in various districts, demanding a review of the state's job reservation policy.

The coordinated action was led under the banner of the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP), a body formed in 2023 as mandated by the apex tribal organisations of the five tribes – Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi.

Despite inclement weather, members of tribes, attired in traditional dress, marched from multiple locations to their respective Deputy Commissioners' office, and submitted an "ultimatum reminder", citing the Nagaland government's "failure" to respond to two key communications: a memorandum dated September 20, 2024, and a 30-day ultimatum served on April 26, 2025.

"Left with no other option, we are undertaking this democratic form of agitation by holding protest marches to draw the attention of the state government and highlight our demands," the memorandum said.

They also threatened to intensify the agitation in various forms until their grievances are addressed as brought out in the CORRP memorandum of September 20, 2024.

The memorandum asserted that while reservation for backward tribes is constitutionally valid, the blanket continuation of the policy without periodic review has led to systemic inequality, undermining merit and fairness.

It emphasised the original provision under which the job reservation policy introduced in 1977 was to be reviewed every ten years, a mandate that was "never fulfilled".

They urged the government to treat the matter with urgency and also expressed hope that the government would take the demands seriously to avoid further escalation.

The CORRP conducted the rally in Dimapur. Addressing the gathering, CORRP member secretary G K Zhimomi said if the government is not serious enough to review the reservation policy citing lack of data from the census, then either scrap the policy or reserve for the five tribes as well.

"Our message should be loud and clear 48 years is enough. It's time for a comprehensive review. Five tribes have come for the first time on this platform to put our grievances to the government and the policymakers," he said.

In the state capital - Kohima, the protest was spearheaded by the Angami Public Organisation (APO), alongside Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho, and Sumi Hoho—collectively represented under the 5 Tribes CORRP. Rallies were also held in Chukoumedima, Mokokchung, Niuland, Tseminyu, Wokha and Zunheboto district headquarters.

APO vice president Vikehielie Victor said, "This public protest rally is organised to express our resentment against the state government's indifferent attitude to our genuine demand for a review of the job reservation policy."

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government on May 7 formed a committee to examine and submit its findings on the policy for reservation in government employment within three months.

The CORRP reportedly received the letter with a request to reconsider the agitation only on Wednesday but decided to go ahead with the protest as planned.

The reservation policy for Backward Tribes (BT) in Nagaland implemented since 1977 was initially 25 per cent for seven tribes in non-technical and non-gazetted posts for a period of 10 years.

These tribes were designated as 'backward' based on their educational and economic disadvantage and limited representation in state services.

However, over the years, the quota has since increased to 37 per cent, of which 25 per cent is for seven eastern Nagaland tribes and 12 per cent for four other BT tribes.

Meanwhile, in response to CORRP demand, the state government has convened a meeting with the CORRP and the five tribes on June 3 in Kohima.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister (Home), will discuss the 'Policy on Reservation in Government Employment', stated a notification from the Home Department, Nagaland.

However, acknowledging the receipt of the invitation, the CORRP also announced a 'peaceful dharna' outside the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima on June 2.

