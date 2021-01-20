Aizawl, Jan 20 (PTI) Five more people, including two minors, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 4,334, an official said on Wednesday.

Three fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district and two from Lunglei and Siaha.

Three new patients have travel history and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining two have contracted the infection, the state information and public relations department official said.

Two new cases were detected through RT-PCR and TrueNat methods and three through rapid antigen tests.

Altogether 537 health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

"At least 204 healthcare professionals from Aizawl district, 133 from Lunglei and 100 each from Mamit and Lawngtlai have received the jabs on January 19," she said.

Lalzawmi said 1,082 people have been vaccinated since the launch of the nationwide inoculation programme on January 16.

Mizoram now has 67 active cases, while 4,258 people have recovered from the disease and nine died.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.25 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 1,95,535 sample tests, including 1,119 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity ratio is at 2.22 per cent, the official added.

