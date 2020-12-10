Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, rose to 3,741 on Thursday with the addition of five cases, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On Wednesday, only one positive case was reported from the area.

Out of the 3,741patients from this densely-populated slum pocket, 3,415 have already recovered and got discharge from hospitals, the civic official said.

There are 15 active cases in Dharavi at present.

Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

