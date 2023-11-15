Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) At least five persons were rescued from an adjacent structure after a fire broke out in a three-storey shop and resulted in the explosion of two cooking gas cylinders in Mumbai's Byculla area on Wednesday, said an official.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the cylinder blasts caused a few portions of the ground floor to collapse, he said.

Earlier, an official had said that the fire was reported from a two-storey building.

The blaze started around 7.20 am in a shop on Sakhali Street in Byculla west. After being alerted about the fire, authorities sent at least nine fire engines to the spot.

The fire spread over an area of 5,000-6,000 square feet gutting footwear, leather stock, garments, glue solution drums, plastic raw materials, household articles and electrical installations in various "galas" (sub-sections) in the shop were gutted, he said.

Two LPG cylinders exploded due to fire which further led to flames spreading to the second and third floors, the official said.

Though no injuries were reported, fire brigade officials rescued two men and three women stranded on an adjacent three-storey structure, he said, adding that the fire was put out by 12.30 pm.

