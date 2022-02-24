Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) Five girls and a boy, who were allegedly trafficked from Jharkhand's Sahibganj and Godda districts, were rescued from Delhi, an official statement said here on Thursday.

Earlier this week, five girls trafficked from Gumla district had been rescued from Delhi after a tip-off to Integrated Resource-cum-Rehabilitation Centre (IRRC) on its toll-free number.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman Arrested on Charge of Running Brothel in Mysuru; Two Rescued.

Nodal Officer, IRRC, Nachiketa said one of the rescued children, Seema Kumari (name changed), was sold four times in Delhi by her brother-in-law after being brought to the national capital.

"Another girl Aarti Kumari (name changed) was handed over to the human trafficker by her family members. This girl has been tortured mentally and physically in various ways. The rescued boy was also sold by his uncle," the IRRC officer said.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Now Available For Sale in India via Amazon.

A Dode, Director, Women and Child Development Department, said he has issued strict instructions to District Social Welfare Officers and Child Protection Officers of the districts to ensure rehabilitation of rescued children in their native places.

All rescued children will be linked with various schemes of the Jharkhand government to prevent them from becoming victims of human trafficking again, Dode said.

Jharkhand's Resident Commissioner in Delhi M L Meena said it has been ensured that all such children are rescued and rehabilitated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)