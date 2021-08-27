Diphu/Haflong, Aug 27 (PTI) Five truckers transporting coal were killed and their vehicles set ablaze by suspected militants in Assam's Dima Hasao district, police said on Friday.

A group of suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army militants opened fire at the trucks lined up in the Rangerbeel area, around 5 km from the Diyunmukh police station, on Thursday night, they said.

Two truck drivers were shot dead, while three others were burnt to death when their vehicles were set ablaze by the militants, police said.

The trucks were carrying coal from Umrangshu in Dima Hasao to Lanka in Hojai district, they said.

Combing operations were launched to nab the militants, police said.

A senior district police officer said that security was beefed up in the area.

The truck owners claimed that the militants demanded money from them.

They urged the authorities to ensure adequate security.

