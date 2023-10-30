Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Four persons including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amar Prasad Reddy were brought to Kanathur police station in Chennai on one-day police custody in the "BJP flag pole removal" case.

The arrested persons were produced in the Alandur court. The Kanathur police sought five-day police custody from the court to investigate the matter. However, Alandur Court Magistrate Chandra Prabha, who heard the case, granted one-day police custody.

The arrested were brought to Kanathur police station on Monday following their physical examination at the government hospital in Chromepet.

The "flag pole removal" controversy erupted after a flag pole erected at Tamil Nadu party president Annamalai's residence was forcibly removed by the police.

A flag pole was erected and a program was organized to hoist a BJP flag at Annamalai's residence in Pannaiyur at Chennai's East Coast Road on October 20.

However, some organizations in the area protested and complained to the Highway Department and the Chennai Municipal Corporation that a 50-foot flag pole was erected in the area without seeking permission.

Following this more than 200 policemen were deployed in the area for security. Negotiations were held under the supervision of Tambaram Commissioner of Police Amalraj but the matter was not solved.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 7 against BJP State President of Sports and Skill Development Cell, Amar Prasad Reddy and five other individuals for tampering with the bulldozer brought in to remove the flagpole and rioting. (ANI)

