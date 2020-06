Indore, Jun 30 (PTI) A special Air India flight carrying 144 Indian students, who were stranded in Ukraine due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, landed at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The flight reached the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here via Delhi at 5.16 am, airport director Aryama Sanyal said.

Also Read | Locust Attack in UP | Drones Being Used to Spray Insecticides as Swarms of Locusts Arrive in Agra: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

She said 144 Indian students stranded in Ukraine arrived here.

The passengers were screened at the airport and their belongings were sanitised, she added.

Also Read | Taj Hotel in Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat Call, Mumbai Police Tightens Security Outside the Iconic Hotel.

A health department official said most of these students were from Madhya Pradesh, including 29 from Indore who have been sent to a quarantine centre in the city for seven days.

Besides, some of the returnees also hailed from Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and they have been sent to their native places, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)