Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) A call threatening to hijack a plane was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

Police said they are trying to track the individual who made the call and disconnected it, saying he was joking.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

A senior airport official, who did not wish to be identified, said that the police are investigating the matter.

Details about which flight the call was made are still unknown.

The call was made between 7 pm and 7.10 pm.

According to information, the caller had spoken in Bengali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)